INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market will open Saturday, May 21 with a new Market Manager, Roger Barloon.
Barloon grew up on a 160 acre farm in the Turkey Valley area.
“We had a little bit of everything,” he said, “chickens, eggs, cattle, hogs.”
He left the farm and studied at UNI to become a teacher. He began his teaching career at his high school alma mater.
He has been the Independence high school choir director for the last 20 years. He has also enjoyed gardening, raising tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, etc.
He looks forward to working with the vendors and the market visitors. To find out about
becoming a vendor contact Barloon at xbuchanan@iastate.edu or visit
The market plans to be open every Saturday through mid-October at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
As usual, there are many events planned for the year, including special music sponsored by LACES on the second Saturday of the month. On May 21, the Buchanan County Master Gardeners will have information on growing herbs.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.