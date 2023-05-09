INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market will open this Saturday, May 13 by the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
The market operates from 8 a.m. to Noon with a variety of vendors: home grown vegetables, homemade crafts, décor for in and outside the home and office, tasty baked goods, meats, flowers, etc. There will be scheduled and unscheduled entertainment.
The market is pet-friendly to friendly pets and responsible owners.
Come see what the summer has in store for you at the market this year.