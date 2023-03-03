County Program
Director
Iowa State University Extension and
Outreach
AMES – In cooperation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) 2023 webinar training for new and returning farmers market vendors Tuesday, March 21 and Tuesday, April 11.
This training is a requirement for farmers market vendors who wish to accept WIC and Senior FMNP checks at their farmers market or farmstand. The ISU County Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office will host this training opportunity on both dates from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Heartland Acres Theater, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. Registration is requested. Please call the office at 319-334-7161.
The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program consists of the Women, Infants and Children FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are congressionally authorized programs that provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children, and low-income seniors.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship does not limit the number of vendors who may become certified under FMNP. For more information and eligibility, visit IDALS Marketing, Horticulture and Farmers Markets.