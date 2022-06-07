Faye Ann Newsom, known as Ann to her friends and family, of Dunkerton, Iowa, formally of Independence passed away peacefully at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening June 5, 2022, at the age of 91.
She was born on January 15, 1931 in Manchester, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Donald Newsom on September 17, 1955. He proceeded her in death on March 9, 2007. Ann worked as a CNA in Waterloo and Independence for many years.
She is survived by three children, Dona (David) Crawford; Mike (Ann) Newsom; Gary (Heidi) Newsom. Eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also two brothers David (Janet) Whitman of Illinois and Robert Kathy Whitman of Florida.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Lois Mcgarvey.
The family would like to invite all friends and family to pay condolences and to share stories with her family at The Dunkerton Community Hall in Dunkerton, Iowa on Saturday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.