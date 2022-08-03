The first weekend of August has arrived, and everyone in and around Lamont knows what that means.
Lamont Day 2022 is August 6 and there is a lineup of activities for community members and non-community members to come participate in while celebrating Lamont.
Kicking the weekend off Friday night at 7 p.m. will be Just for Fun Softball at the Lamont Ball Diamond, it is a free event, and anyone can play. Anyone who decides to come play are reminded to bring their own equipment, as well as their own beverages and snacks because there will be no concessions.
Right away Saturday morning will be the Methodist Church bake sale at City Hall. Anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth or enjoy local and homemade baked goods are welcomed to come browse and buy.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, will be the Lamont Day Parade. The theme this year is “Land of the Free.” The route will be the same as last year, starting at Grace United Methodist Church at 745 Washington Street and winding around to Bush Street downtown. Lineup will be at 10:30 a.m.
Following the parade will be a Bags Tournament in front of The Alibi at 12 p.m. at the north end of Bush Street. Sign up for this event begins at 11:30 a.m. This will be a double elimination bags tournament run by McGregor Fun Bags. For each two-person team, the entry fee will be $20, and the winner will receive a 100 percent payout. The first bag flies at 12 p.m.
For community members with children, who are also looking to celebrate the town and enjoy the day, laser tag, and inflatables will begin at 1 p.m. These events will be held in the Lamont City Park.
After everyone rests and eats supper, community members are urged to come back down to Bush Street for the Street Dance. Music this year will be by the band Third Offense. The street dance will begin at 8 p.m. and go until 12 a.m.
Throughout the day, community members are urged to not forget about stopping by the food truck that will be downtown, as well as the silent auction at City Hall that will last the entirety of the day.
For more information on Lamont Day, please visit the Lamont Community Club Facebook page.