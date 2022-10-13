Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Something crazy has been showing up on my phone lately. Whenever I look at the day’s weather forecast, I get the temperature and the ‘Feels Like’ temperature. I don’t like that. The older I get, the less I like being cold.

But there is nothing I can do about it. Autumn is here and Winter is coming. Living in Iowa means that the seasons change and so does the weather.

