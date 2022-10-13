Something crazy has been showing up on my phone lately. Whenever I look at the day’s weather forecast, I get the temperature and the ‘Feels Like’ temperature. I don’t like that. The older I get, the less I like being cold.
But there is nothing I can do about it. Autumn is here and Winter is coming. Living in Iowa means that the seasons change and so does the weather.
Wind Chill = 35.74 + 0.6215T – 35.75(V0.16) + 0.4275T(V0.16)
It wasn’t that long ago that when I looked at my phone to check the weather, I’d get the actual temperature and the ‘heat index’. I don’t know what’s worse – wind chill or heat index! I don’t really care to sweat any more than I care to shiver. Give me 70-75° every day and 55-60° every night – that’d be perfect.
I guess I’m being a little picky about my comfort zone.
Heat Index = c1+c2T+c3R+c4TR+c5T2+c6R2+c7T2R+c8TR2+c9T2R2
I like to be comfortable and I’m guessing you do to. I like sweatshirts and gloves and furnaces. In the summertime, I like ice cold lemonade and my Birkenstocks and air conditioners. I like to be with people who think like me and don’t challenge me. I don’t want to eat squid or oysters. I know what I like, and I’d like to stay within those boundaries.
I don’t think I’m unique in all this. This is part of our human nature.
It is not, however, a part of our baptized nature.
Peter said to him, “You shall never wash my feet.” Jesus answered him, “If I do not wash you, you have no share with me.” (John 13:8)
Our baptized nature says our comfort isn’t nearly as important as the comfort of our neighbors or friends or even enemies. Our baptized nature tells us to give our coat, our food, and our time to those who need it. Our baptized nature literally throws our human nature out with the bath water. Unfortunately, it keeps creeping back in.
Because of the LORD’s great
love we are not consumed,
for his compassions never fail.
They are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
Our baptized nature tells us to give it all away for the sake of the those who are in need; for those who do not have the option of comfort. Our baptized nature also tells us that in God’s loving arms, we have all the comfort we need.
Your baptized nature is more powerful than your human nature.
And more than Mother Nature too.