DES MOINES – Area FFA Chapters visited Legislators on FFA Day on the Hill.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
27°
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage: 85%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:45 AM
- Sunset: 05:47:31 PM
Today
Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a light wintry mix overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tonight
Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a light wintry mix overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tomorrow
Windy with a wintry mix of precipitation. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.