Today

Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a light wintry mix overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Periods of light snow this evening will transition to a light wintry mix overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tomorrow

Windy with a wintry mix of precipitation. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.