INDEPENDENCE – As we bid farewell to this year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP), we would like to take a moment to thank everyone who helped to make this year’s program a great success. We couldn’t have done it without our patrons and all the people that shared their time and talents!
All ages enjoyed the Find Your Voice theme of this year’s program through creative arts programs that allowed exploration of various ways to express yourself. Teens enjoyed the Acting and Drama Workshop put on by former and present Independence speech members. They had the opportunity to learn basic acting skills and improv. Adults showed up for Urban Sketching with local artist Steve Russell. Those were perfect days for sketching outdoor scenes in front of the Lee Mansion. Line Dancing with Heinz Academy had everyone up on their feet and moving. There were many submissions for the Find Your Voice bookmark contest for all ages. It was a difficult choice to pick the winners, as they were all very good. Once we got the winning drawings printed they didn’t last long!
“I learned I have a little artistic talent.”
-quotes from SRP Survey
Creature Feature with Fontana brought us Sheldon the turtle, Sally the salamander, and four caterpillars were eventually released into the wild as butterflies. Maker Mondays kept everyone crafting throughout. Our larger programs for kids included a visit from the National Mississippi River Museum, A Very Silly Time with Tim Read, Fairytales Unhinged with Jester Puppets, and more. Adults and teens learned all about the world of geocaching with Michael Maas from Buchanan County Conservation. The Foam Mega Blaster event at Riverwalk Park, done in partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, had 332 attendees and lots of laughing and playing!
“By reading and learning I become more confident.”
-quotes from SRP Survey
We had great participation this year with 265 adults, 120 teens, and a combined 450 children & babies. The community-wide minutes read were 602,669, which was well over our goal of 500,000 minutes! The prizes were fun and a bit noisy (it’s difficult to refrain with a theme like Find Your Voice). There were coupons and gift cards to many area businesses, whistles, giggle sticks, sunglasses, beachballs, books, etc. that participants collected as they moved through the program. The grand prize baskets were also a hit. Many hoped to win the giant Lego set, waterproof speaker, karaoke machine, art basket, wacky basket, etc.!
“We came to the library almost weekly for the kids and myself to get new books from reading so much.”
-quotes from SRP Survey
We would like to thank everyone that helped to make this year a success. A big thanks to our Summer Reading Program sponsors, Viola McMorris Summer Reading Program Endowment, Greenley Family Charitable Fund, Friends of the Independence Public Library, Independence Public Library Foundation, BankIowa, City of Independence, Burger King, Casey’s, Dairy Queen, Denali’s on the River, Scooter’s Coffee, and Soifer Family McDonald’s, for supporting summer reading!
To find out more about our upcoming programs, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.