INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department recently received a new piece of firefighting equipment.
The new Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle was not purchased with City funds.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department recently received a new piece of firefighting equipment.
The new Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle was not purchased with City funds.
“In the last five years Independence Fire has been named in four estates,” said Fire Chief Blake Hayward. “Due to the generosity of those families, we are able to purchase this equipment with no cost to the tax payers.”
Chief Hayward stated the Ranger is equipped with a fire pump, water, and a rescue basket able to remove victims from remote areas.
“We will be able to use this for field fires, ditch fires, rescues in remote areas, etc.,” he said. “With the growing trail system in Independence, snowmobile trails throughout the county, and the growing trend with UTV’s taking over, this apparatus will serve the community for years to come.
“We appreciate the great community support we continue to have,” he said. “It’s because of generous donations and community support that we are able to have such great equipment. Whether it’s getting a team together for our Golf Tournament, bringing the family down for chili or beef stew, or sending a donation during Fire Prevention Week, all of it help us replace old equipment and purchase items such as our Ranger.”
