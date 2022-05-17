INDEPENDENCE – According to initial information, the Independence Fire Department was called out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residential blaze at 512 17th Street NE.
The fire allegedly started at the 512 home and moved north through the connected quad-plex. Firefighters had to cut several roof holes to have the smoke vent out and water get inside.
No human injuries were publicly reported as of press time Tuesday. Two cats were rescued and were privately transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital to recover from smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to hand out gift cards for resident’s immediate needs.
More information to come.