INDEPENDENCE – The tournament had 71 total wrestlers participate. Mostly from Iowa but had an entry from Wisconsin and another one from Montana.
“I believe everyone who was involved in the event had fun trying a new style,” said tournament coordinator Matt Shannon, “Right now we plan on leaving it as part of the Celebrate Indee Celebration for 2024 and we hope to increase our numbers for next year.
They had representatives from Iowa/USA Wrestling attending the event as well, and Shannon added that they were impressed with the location as well as the turn out.
8U — Men — 30kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Ryker Hall of DC Elite
• 2nd Place — Preston Michael of Back 2 basics
• 3rd Place — Cannon Kegler of Indee Mat Club
8U — Men — 45kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Ronin Stenger of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Lexi Postel of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Tate Windy of North Liberty
10U — Men — 35kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Brantley Miller of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Lincoln Weber of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Auben Sweeting of The Royal
• 4th Place — Brennan Bachman of Delaware County Wrestling Club
12U — Men — 40kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Dino Wheelan of Big Wheels Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place — Josh Tegtmeier of Oelwein Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place — Ralen Albaugh of Wrath
14U — Men — 45kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Curran Meyer of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Anthony Noriega of Wrath
• 3rd Place — Landon Allen of Indee Mat Club
14U — Men — 50kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Benjamin Anderson of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Ayden Lawrence of DC Elite
• 3rd Place — William McWhirter of The Royal
• 4th Place — Watson Susie of Battle Creek
14U — Men — 55kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Adam Carey of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Zander Youngblut of Team Bosco
• 3rd Place — Carver Wieland of Indee Mat Club
• 4th Place — Dustin Riessen of OABCIG
• 5th Place — Will Reed of Indee Mat Club
14U — Men — 60kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Hayden Albaugh of Wrath
• 2nd Place — Aaron Ulrich of Arthur
14U — Men — 65kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Brock York of Wrath
• 2nd Place — Hunter Nusbaum of Wrath
14U — Men — +75kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Braylen Bieber of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Carter Eddy of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Cael Milder of Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club
16U — Women — 60kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Adley Sweeting of The Royal
• 2nd Place — Valeria Torres of East Buchanan
16U — Men — 60kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Elliot Hurley of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Owen Miller of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Kaliber Fry of PCM Mustang Mat Club
• 4th Place — Brock Thomann of The Royal
• 5th Place — Ben Reis of River valley
16U — Men — 80kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Westyn Price of Big Game Wrestling
• 2nd Place — Harrison Brinegar of PCM Mustang Mat Club
16U — Men — +80kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Braylen Bieber of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Gable Eddy of Indee Mat Club
USA Junior — Women — 60kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Zoey Donehoo of MSTM
• 2nd Place — Riley Rouse of Indee Mat Club
USA Junior — Women — 70kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Havana Griffith of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Avery Wheelock of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Mylie Parker of MSTM
USA Junior — Men — 70kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Foxe Youngblut of Team Bosco
• 2nd Place — Tyler Wieland of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Hewitt Brinegar of DC Elite
• 4th Place — Zach Harbison of Pack 732
• 5th Place — Tanner Wilson of Indee Mat Club
• 6th Place — Remington Fry of PCM Mustang Mat Club
• 7th Place — Adam Fish of Indee Mat Club
USA Junior — Men — 90kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Gage Leed of Unattached
• 2nd Place — Landon Duffy of Indee Mat Club
• 3rd Place — Wil Miller of Indee Mat Club
UWW Senior — Men — 70kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Carter Anderson of Loras College
• 2nd Place — Holdyn Griffith of Indee Mat Club
- Men — 80kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Jake Nieman of Battle Creek
• 2nd Place — Jeremy Postel of Indee Mat Club
UWW Senior — Men — 90kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Michael Fish of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Mark Mast of Indee Mat Club
UWW Senior — Men — +90kg
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place — Hunter Crawford of Indee Mat Club
• 2nd Place — Jonathan Suhr of Oran
• 3rd Place — Eric Schulte of Indee Mat Club
• 4th Place — Quentin Stenger of Indee Mat Club