INDEPENDENCE – Five Buchanan County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County Council in the Nov. 8 general election. They are Whitney Holt (Independence), Amy Peyton (Fairbank), Janel Rathbun (Independence), Paul Short (Masonville), and Cindy Waters (Independence).
Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to 4-year terms are Holt, Peyton, Short, and Waters. The new member who will join the council in January 2023 is Rathbun. The new member will replace Shelley Schafer (Independence).
Extension council members whose terms expire at the end of 2024 are Pat Donnelly (Independence), Ryan Kress (Winthrop), and Megan Rawlins (Independence). Council members elected in November will begin their terms in January 2023. The extension council meets in January to elect officers.
Extension council members make programming and budget decisions for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs from Iowa State University. Through partnerships, they bring significant programs that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives, said Ryan Kress, ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County council chair.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Buchanan County is located at 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A, Independence, Iowa. Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan.