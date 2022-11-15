Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WordmarkFreeZone

INDEPENDENCE – Five Buchanan County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County Council in the Nov. 8 general election. They are Whitney Holt (Independence), Amy Peyton (Fairbank), Janel Rathbun (Independence), Paul Short (Masonville), and Cindy Waters (Independence).

Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to 4-year terms are Holt, Peyton, Short, and Waters. The new member who will join the council in January 2023 is Rathbun. The new member will replace Shelley Schafer (Independence).

Trending Food Videos