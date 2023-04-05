Here are five ways to beat cancer.
No. 1 — Start a Relay for Life team. There are so many obvious businesses and churches and groups of friends who could so easily get together and plan to make a difference in the lives of others. There will be an estimated 20,460 new cancer cases in Iowa in 2023 and 6,200 deaths from cancer!
No. 2 — Join a team. When you join a team, you are on your way to making a difference in the fight against cancer. Did you know Iowa is second only to Kentucky in cancer rates? Partly because the population of Iowa is growing older. But we are also having higher survival rates. In 1973 Iowa had a 47% survival rate but now we are at 67%. Mostly because of increased cancer screening!
No. 3 — Support team fundraisers. When you hear or see an announcement that a Relay For Life team is doing something for a fundraiser for their team, plan to support them. That might mean purchasing some delicious desserts or perhaps bidding on a silent auction item they have donated.
No. 4 — Plan to attend the Relay For Life event for Buchanan County. It will be held Friday, June 23 starting at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. You will hear a survivor share their story of what they thought when they heard those terrible words, “you have cancer” and the fight they went through to be a survivor.
No. 5 — Tell a survivor. We want to honor every cancer survivor and give them their own “Survivor T-shirt” that they can wear when every cancer survivor will make a lap around the track together. So, if you are a survivor or know someone, please have them make a call to Cheryl Curry, one of the co-chairs of your Relay For Life of Buchanan County, at 563-608-0347 and leave their name and t-shirt size so we can have them on hand for them. We need that information by Wednesday, April 26 to ensure your shirt will be there for you.
We want you to think about something. Covid is still fresh in our minds. From the news you have heard about new vaccines coming out to fight a new strain of covid. Now think about all of the people you know who have had cancer come back, it’s called recurring cancer. And sometimes it comes back as a harder type of cancer to fight.
That is why the Relay For Life events are held every year, to continue to fund the research that finds the next cancer treatment and cure.
And we want to say Thank You to everyone who purchased daffodils this year. We know last year many of the blossoms did not open. We’re sorry for that but want you to remember that your donation made a difference in someone’s life. That research still went on because of you. This year they were again beautiful and especially the potted daff’s, which had lots of blossoms and should come back next year if you planted them in a sunny spot!