INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce members were able to gather in person this year on Saturday evening at Heartland Acres Event Center for their banquet and awards program.
After Chamber Director Nikki Barth welcomed the crowd, she invited Charlie McCardle to the dais for the invocation. The meal was a pork dinner catered by Bridget Moroney and her crew from ‘Homemade by Bridget Moroney.’
After dinner Mayor Bob Hill spoke about all of the upcoming activities this year celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Independence, peppering his remarks with cow jokes. Barth returned to the podium to thank everyone for coming and said the past year reminded her of the Grateful Dead tune ‘Truckin’ and the lyrics, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”
As fundraisers for the Chamber and special events, a photo of the Wapsipinicon Mill by Dave Harms and the first 175th Anniversary commemorative coin were auctioned. Patrick Von Lehmden won the photo with a the bid for $375. The commemorative coin was part of a package that included coins from the 125th and 150th celebrations, the honor of tapping and pouring the first draft from a special keg of beer from Allerton Brewing, the honor of being the ‘Boom Master’ to kick off the “Cheers to 175 Years” themed July 4 Parade, VIP seating for 10 at the Parade, and five ducks in the Rubber Duck Derby in the fall. Amanda Mayner won the package with a bid of $250.
The Awards
The Project of the Year Award went to Judy Olsen and her “Downtown Independence History QR Code Walking Tour” project. Olsen was recognized for putting in countless hours of research on the history of many of the downtown buildings, writing and recording narratives, creating QR codes, and posting instructions and information at the locations. She also provided a copy of the information to each business owner. In accepting her speech, Olsen gave credit to several individuals for their inspiration and assistance:
- Wanda Goins and Judy Scott — organizers of the Underground Tour — inspiration
- Tony Bengston — local historian/ Buchanan County Abstract — mentor
- Buchanan County Genealogy — Darlene Esmoil and Ann Gitsch — encouragement and research help
- Katie Hund (director of Cedar Rock State Park) and Michael Maas (Fontana naturalist) — QR code assistance
- Lynn and Bill Isham — readers and editors
- Buchanan County Tourism — sponsored the project
- Nikki Barth (Chamber Director) and Lisa Kremer (BCED Director) — help with signage, distribution, and promotion
The Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year was announced by Val Maximovich, Volunteer and Mentor Coordinator for the Independence Schools. Among the accolades, Maximovich said it was a difficult year for mentors as many meetings were held via video chats. This year the honor went to Bonnie O’Brien. Joining in the celebration was O’Brien’s mentoree Rachel.
Teacher of the Year goes to an “outstanding educational provider who continues to and goes above and beyond to push his or her students to achieve their highest goals, creates a fun and productive learning atmosphere for youth, and is dedicated to encouraging learning and growth.” This year Mrs. Darci Young was selected for doing just that. Her nomination stated, “If you have ever stepped foot in her classroom you would feel her passion for teaching. She is quick to identify the needs of the kids and graciously guides them in the right direction. Her students adore her!”
Several outstanding nominees were in the running this year for the Volunteer of the Year award. This year Michelle Ohrt was selected for her “time and energy as part of the Independence Athletic Booster club, High School Concession Stands, and our youth programs … Every youth athlete coming through our schools has benefited from her efforts.”
Ohrt was unable to attend the dinner as she was the family at a school sporting event.
Nominees for Entrepreneur of the Year (formerly Business Person of the Year) included Heather Federspiel (Wapsi Realty and Ninny Franks), Lucas Gray (Allerton Brewing), and Nate and Shelly Whited (The Brick Kitchen). The 2021 award went to the Whiteds.
The nomination included, “These two possess so many qualities that have helped to create a fun and laughter-filled store experience for not only customers but the employees too! They have always found joy shopping in other kitchen stores and decided to take a leap of faith to bring this joy to Independence. Their mission is to inspire, provide a fun-filled atmosphere where you’ll find new ideas, spark your creativity in the kitchen and make available products for every level of cook AND aspiring chef! Additional qualities Nate and Shelly exhibit that make them successful entrepreneurs are their vision and planning, knowledge of their products, their creativity and professionalism, open-mindedness toward learning and teaching, and their passion for it ALL!”
The Whiteds returned to their table and were called back up again as the recipients of the Business of the Year award. This time they brought their employees up to the dais to take part in the award.
Before announcing the Chamber Hall of Fame inductee, Chamber Board President Jeremy Hahn had the honor to walk around the silent auction tables and announce the results.
Hahn returned to the dais and gave a list of personal accomplishments and service to community of the next Hall of Famer — A.J. “Lans” Flickinger.
Among the Flickinger’s community contributions and organizations supported:
- Served in the Air Force
- Practiced law for over 40 years
- Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
- Independence Mustang Foundation
- East Buchanan Telephone Co-Op
- IndyTel
- Buchanan County Health Center Board
- Finance Committee of the Methodist Church
- Member and Head of Buchanan County Bar Association
- Mustang Band car washes
- Lion’s Club events including their annual pancake breakfast
- Independence Dollars for Scholars
- Subscriber to the Independence Bulletin Journal
Hahn said there were three things he learned from Flickinger:
1) Always have the attitude of ‘getting to help’ not ‘having to help’ someone.
2) Listen more – Speak less.
3) Flickinger is well versed and able to be a social chameleon. He can talk with people about a variety of topics: sports, farming, church, or business.
“Everybody is better for knowing you,” Hahn said to Flickinger.
In his acceptance, Flickinger said, “If you take care of your community, your community will take care of you.”