WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson released the below statement on the City of Cedar Rapids receiving a $6 million investment for the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids program. Hinson wrote a letter in support of Cedar Rapids’ application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Urban & Community Forestry Funding opportunity, successfully advocating for this project.
“I was proud to successfully advocate for Cedar Rapids to receive $6 million for the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids initiative – an outstanding public-private partnership between the city and Trees Forever – that has done amazing work to rebuild our tree canopy post derecho and grow a healthier urban forest. These resources will allow this vital work to continue, and I will keep fighting to bring every possible disaster relief and resiliency dollar home to Iowa.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
“Trees Forever thanks Congresswoman Hinson for her support of the ReLeaf application. ReLeaf is by far the largest single private/public project Trees Forever has ever undertaken. Today’s award to this effort will enable Trees Forever to continue to leverage private and public dollars toward our $37 million goal. We will accomplish this work through our programs including Tree Keepers, Neighborhood Tree Captains, and our Campus Canopy 10+ program.” — Debra Powers, CEO, Trees Forever
“Adding this new layer of Federal funding to the public-private support behind our ReLeaf Plan is a significant step forward. Having the backing of our congressional delegation, including vital letters of support for the project, strengthened our position when we approached federal agencies and policymakers for funding. We are pleased with the recognition that ReLeaf Cedar Rapids has received at the Federal level, and we see it as a testament to our commitment of growing as a resilient and sustainable community.” — Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell