FONTANA PARK – Animal sponsorships at Fontana Park make the perfect holiday gift for the hard to buy for person. Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving.
To sponsor an animal in the wildlife exhibit, an individual, group, or business needs to make a minimum donation to the Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $50 to $200. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January 2023.
Sponsor the Bird Feeders! The bird feeders at Fontana Nature Center provide excellent viewing of birds year-round. To help defray the costs of feeding the birds, the Buchanan County Conservation Department is looking for monthly bird feeder sponsors.
Sponsors are asked to donate $60 toward bird seed. All sponsors are recognized on a plaque in the Nature Center.
The Animal Sponsorship/Feeder programs raises money for the conservation board’s environmental education program. The money goes toward educational and recreational programs, the newsletter, and animal display.
Wanted! – Nature Center Volunteers
There currently is an urgent need for volunteers to serve as nature center receptionists on weekends. Volunteers staff the nature center on weekend afternoons, Thursday mornings, and Friday afternoons.
In addition to keeping the nature center display floor open, these volunteers answer visitor questions and help citizens better understand nature and the environment. Over time, nature center volunteers become experts on the Conservation Board’s education programs and recreation areas. Every day provides a learning experience while volunteering in the nature center!
Conservation volunteers are engaged in many ways. In addition to serving as a nature center, host, volunteers are campground hosts, monitor nest boxes, help with education programs, keep parks clean, remove invasive species, and more.
To become a conservation volunteer, individuals need to complete an application form. Depending on the type of work, the Conservation Board will conduct a criminal background check. For more information, call 319-636-2617.