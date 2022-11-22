Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FONTANA PARK – Animal sponsorships at Fontana Park make the perfect holiday gift for the hard to buy for person. Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving.

To sponsor an animal in the wildlife exhibit, an individual, group, or business needs to make a minimum donation to the Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $50 to $200. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January 2023.

