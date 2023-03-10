FONTANA PARK – Josh Spece, of In The Country Garden and Gifts, Quasqueton, will be the featured speaker at Fontana Herb Society’s April 6 meeting, held at Fontana Nature Center. The nature center is located at 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Josh will introduce new varieties of these plants selected for our climate and offer tips for care, whether planted in ground or container grown. He will offer design suggestions and troubleshoot poor doing plants. Come with your questions and join other gardeners for the evening. Josh is serious about plants — but has practical down to earth methods you can adopt.