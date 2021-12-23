Fontana Park is a great place to be all year round, including during winter months. The park features two great sustainable living cabins that can sleep up to five people, are heated and have their own bathrooms. The location is perfect for a winter getaway, with two cabins having their own dedicated area in the park. Adjacent to the cabins are wonderful woodland trails, and the nature center and wildlife display are a nice walk or quick drive away. Ice fishing is popular on the frozen lake. Depending on availability, and upon request, the conservation department provides free snowshoes for use during a cabin stay.
Act soon to take advantage of the Fontana Park Cabin Special! The price per night for a cabin stay usually is $85. Until January 7, the price will be discounted down to $70 per night. The reservation must be made for cabin stays between January 1, and April 14, 2022. To make a reservation, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com. On this site you can also view more information about the cabins and take a virtual video tour.
If you have any questions you can also call the Fontana Park Nature Center at 319-636-2617.
Fontana Park is located at 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, Iowa.