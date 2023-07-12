FONTANA – Projects have proceeded at light-speed since the Buchanan County Conservation Board completed a long planning process and identified important facility needs and improvements for its 2020 Master Plan. Non-stop grant-writing and other fundraising have brought in enough dollars to allow projects to move forward.
View and learn about the many projects recently completed, underway, or in the works at Fontana Park during two open house sessions on Thursday, August 10. Beginning at 2:30 p.m. and then again at 6:30 p.m., there will be a short presentation acknowledging various projects and recognizing people and organizations that help make these happen. Following each presentation, there will be a tour of project sites and a map indicating future projects to be considered by the Conservation Board. People are encouraged to attend one of the two sessions. Just show up — no need to pre-register.
Donations from businesses and individuals are still being sought to complete projects. Call 319-636-2617 for more information about how to make a contribution!