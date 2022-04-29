INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry has established the Independence Area Food Pantry Quasi Endowment Fund with the Buchanan County Community Foundation to support the charitable activities of the food pantry.
The mission of Independence Area Food Pantry is to provide a five-day supply of nutritionally balanced meals with genuine friendliness and regard for the dignity of its clients, the food insecure of Buchanan County. Partnering with local retailers, the pantry also rescues food that would otherwise go to the landfill and instead, getting it to people who are in need.
“While we rely on the support of our local community for funding and volunteer staffing, creating the quasi endowment fund also provides a sustainable source of funding to assist the food pantry with ongoing needs,” said January Rowland, director of the Independence Area Food Pantry.
The Independence Area Food Pantry Quasi Endowment Fund is professionally managed and invested to grow over time but allows increased flexibility to access funds when needed.
Gifts can be made online at fund.cfneia.org/independenceareafoodpantry. Gifts of cash, check and stock are accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613, which is the administrative office of the Buchanan County Community Foundation. Checks should be made payable to “Independence Area Food Pantry Endowment Fund – Quasi”.
Questions about giving may be directed to Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.
More information about the Independence Area Food Pantry can be found at www.independenceareafoodpantry.com.
More information about the Buchanan County Community Foundation can be found at www.buchananccf.org.