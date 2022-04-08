INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry (IAFP) recently announced the National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 14.
Area Postal workers are making arrangements to have bags picked up by themselves or volunteers. In past years it has been suggested to put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. that day. More information will be available as plans come together.
Of course, you can always personally bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.
January Rowland, Director of the food pantry, sent out a newsletter at the end of March sharing client stories, statistics, and ongoing needs.
The newsletter read in part: “We had a client who came in and proclaimed, ‘This is my last visit!’ He was very excited to share a recent successful job interview which led to a promising job offer. He was very thankful for the resources the Pantry provided during a difficult time for his family.”
“People use the pantry for many reasons,” stated an IAFP Volunteer. “Among them are unemployment, low-wage employment, living with a disability or a chronic condition that makes it difficult to work, a financial or medical emergency. Everyone has a different story behind their need for food assistance. One of the most gratifying stories for a volunteer to hear is how the meal gap has been closed for one family.”
Rowland noted, “On February 15, the State of Emergency in Iowa ended and that means many of the government moratoriums will cease. We have been informed the Covid Relief SNAP benefits will be discontinued in April. This means some people will have to choose between groceries, housing, medicine, or utilities. With higher prices on everything, we find many families applying for assistance that have not needed it before. Therefore, we anticipate the need for assistance here at the Pantry will increase.”
The Independence Area Food Pantry cannot provide these needed services without the support of a generous community.
“80 percent of our operations are funded through donations from individuals, businesses and organizations,” said Rowland. “Your $1 donation can purchase nearly 5 pounds of food. Your $20 donation can feed a family of four for 5 days!”
The pantry appreciates food items as well.
“In order to provide varied and balanced meals, we need donations of food items,” she said. “Your donation of a dozen cans from a kitchen cleaning to 1000 pounds from a food drive or event, are vital to our operations.”
In addition to food and monetary donations, the pantry is seeking volunteers to work an hour or two on special days.
The Independence Area Food Pantry serves 1,817 families in Buchanan County monthly. This includes about 18 families considered to be homeless.
The current wish list:
- Soup
- Pasta
- Laundry Soap
- Dish Soap
- Box mixes
- Kid snacks
- Your favorite thing
- Personal care items
For more information contact food pantry at 319-334-2451, indeeafp@indytel.com, visit www.independenceareafoodpantry.com online, or stop by the pantry at 201 2nd Ave NE. They are open Monday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday 1 to 7 p.m.
“No matter your circumstances, YOU can help us alleviate hunger in Buchanan County,” said Rowland.
Editor’s Note: This story contains original reporting by the Independence Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.