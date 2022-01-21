INDEPENDENCE – On January 3, Mayor Bonita Davis became Citizen Davis after continually serving 12 years in city government.
Before serving the community Bonita and her husband Darrell were hired as Administrators of the Buchanan County Home and moved from Cedar Rapids into the facility in 1978. The Davis’ then started Malone Creek Estate, Inc. ten years later to continue to provide residential care services to residents of Buchanan County.
“Licensed by the Iowa State Department of Inspections and Appeals, it was the only private, non-profit residential health care facility in the county,” said Bonita.
Darrell passed away in 1997 and the business is now locally known as the Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center, where Bonita continues to serve as a Director, but is not involved in the day to day operations.
In addition to Malone Creek Estate, the Davis’ also started B & D Services, Inc. in late 1989. That business was licensed by the state to provide community living support services for persons with disabilities. The business was sold in 2007 after Bonita turned 62 and decided to retire. She wanted to get more involved with volunteering in the community.
“While volunteering I worked several temporary, part-time jobs,” she said. “After attending a city council meeting, I had some questions and concerns on what was said. I decided that instead of complaining and gossiping, I would step forward and get involved firsthand.”
In November 2009 she decided to run for the 5th Ward City Council position.
“My campaign consisted of lime green construction paper signs with my logo that friends/family put in their car windows. Everywhere they parked their cars my signs were visible to the voters. Since I was paying for everything I couldn’t afford expensive yard signs. I was surprised I won but proudly served from 2010 to 2013.”
From that experience she decided to make a challenge for Mayor in November 2013.
“That campaign was much bigger including my grandkids and friends wearing lime green shirts with my logo and a group of 25 to 30 people walking in the 4th of July parade,” she said. “I had great support. I could see the construction of the new high school from my home, so I used those pictures as part of my campaign. It was fun and a successful win.”
She served from 2014 to 2017 as Mayor and then ran for a second term in November 2017 and won.
Thinking back to that first term as Mayor, Davis said the first piece of business was to find a new City Manager.
“The Council worked as a team and selected the best qualified applicant, Al Roder,” she said. “Al has used his training and experience to guide the Council in strategic planning and growth of the city.”
The Council worked together to develop a five-year street improvement program.
“The development of the Highway 150 corridor has shown the positive progressiveness of the citizens, business owners, commercial, and industrial leaders,” she added. “With the direction of the Council we have been able to get grants and better interest rates on loans. Throughout my 12 years in city government, this community has seen positive improvements and growth including the aquatic center, replacement of 1st Street East and Hwy 150 North, new construction of homes, condos, and apartments, completion of a five years street improvement plan, new trails, new businesses, and manufacturing growth.”
Davis wants to encourage citizens of every age to listen to what their elected officials say and what they do.
“Get involved by asking questions and sharing your ideas/opinions,” she said. “Don’t just criticize but share your experiences to help find positive solutions. Attend council meetings and speak at the public forum. Contact the Mayor to volunteer to be on boards or commissions. Don’t just sit back and complain or gossip but fill out nomination papers to fill a vacancy on the council so you can learn how and why things happen. This is your community. Take pride and help it grow.”
As she leaves office, she had a special message for Mrs. House’s 2nd grade class at St John School.
“Their thank you card touched my heart and brought a smile to my face,” she said. “Their kindness makes all the work worthwhile. I will get a little more rest in 2022 but also stay involved in government and volunteering.”
{Editor’s Note: Between interviewing former Mayor Davis and publishing her legacy as Business Woman and Mayor, she took her own advice and took out nomination papers to be a candidate for the open At-Large seat created when Bob Hill became Mayor. Other candidate profiles for the At-Large seat are being collected and will be published in an upcoming Bulletin Journal.}