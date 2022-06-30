Over a year ago, old friends, Tex Pentecost and Pastor John Sheda began planning for a big celebration out at Fort Pentecost. In the past couple of years, community volunteers, workers, cub & boy scouts and many individuals began refurbishing the fort that Tex began building in 1984. Over the years and as the buildings were getting older, Tex couldn’t keep up with all the work it took keep it going the way he wanted it to. Family members continued to pitch in to help but the task was getting harder and harder each passing year. But during this time this community saw a “project” and the work to fix up, repair and build new began. The culmination of this rebuilding project was the building of a new church due to the old church not making it through a bad storm many years ago.
It was at this time that Tex and John got together on a regular basis and the planning of a church and dedication service began. Volunteers, work crews and many monetary donations came in and the church began looking like a church. Tex & John were hoping to see the completion of it last fall but it just didn’t get done enough to hold a service.
So the planning was set for the spring of ‘22. Unfortunately, due to a lengthy illness, Maurice “Tex” Pentecost passed away this past May 4th. The plan was to have the first church service and dedication with Tex & AnaMae and their family sitting in the front row as we held an old-time religion church & dedication service. But the plan to have that first church service and community picnic was still in place.
Last Sunday, June 26, 2022 was the date set. Over five inches of rain just the day before made the ground a little soggy and damp in places but Sunday, June 26, the good Lord brought us a most beautiful day. The church was packed with standing room only and the picnic was all in place.
Pastor Sheda spoke from the book of Romans 4:17 where God can call things that “are not as though they are.” Forty years ago, Tex and AnaMae Pentecost looked out and saw a big yard directly to their north. Tex visualized something and that visualization eventuality became a reality. He saw things that “were not as though they were.” Because of that dream, Fort Pentecost has been one of Buchanan County’s “best-kept” secrets and many have held picnics, reunions, sing-alongs and community entertainment for years and years. Not a cent was charged and the only requirement was for people to enjoy family and friends in a clean open air environment. And the best news, Fort Pentecost is planning on being around maybe for another forty years or more. Oh, one more thing. The Pentecost family was in that first row last Sunday, and Tex Pentecost was present also. It was a good day.