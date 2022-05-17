Last week one day while running errands throughout the countryside of Independence, I drove by a Buchanan County icon – Fort Pentecost. Ah, the memories! I reminisced of all the times my good friend, Houshang Bozorgzadeh, and I took patients from MHI to visit this “fort.”
We’d cook up some burgers and hot dogs on the grill there, and the guys and gals would enjoy a wonderful afternoon going back in time to yesteryear and finding out what a village might look like a hundred years earlier. Inside this “fort” was a jail, a one-room classroom, a bunkhouse for the cowhands, Mulvaney’s Dry Good store, another general store, and of course a church. Fort Pentecost was surrounded by a wooden wall that kept the bad guys out and the good guys in. A visit here always brought one a sense of peace and contentment.
The owners of this old fort are none other than Tex and Anna Mae Pentecost. On my way back from my errands that day, I noticed Tex enjoying the beautiful sunny afternoon sitting on his porch. I thought, “what the heck” and pulled into the driveway and walked up the steps and simply said, “Hello Tex, how are ya’? Do you remember me?”
With his eyes lighting up and that wonderful grin, Tex answered, “Of course I do, of course I do...who are you again?”
Now to be fair to ol’ Tex, he and I were mostly a couple of guys that occasionally would see each other in one of the local cafes over the years. To say we were close and great friends would be a misnomer, but back in the day, if he saw me in one of those cafes, he’d holler, “Hello, Rev. How are ya’?”
I’d quickly respond, “Fine, Tex, and how are you today?”
By this time Tex wouldn’t be able to answer my greeting because about a half-dozen other guys there would be greeting him, too. Tex was a friendly and popular guy.
As we sat on his porch “shootin’ the breeze,” Tex pointed to his golf cart out in front and invited me to go for a ride with him to re-visit Fort Pentecost. Wow, a personal guided tour of this magnificent place built by Tex himself probably 50 years ago was a treat not to be passed up. I felt like a kid again. We laughed and shared with each other story after story.
As we visited building after building, it is quite noticeable that Fort Pentecost has had its fair share of wear and tear over the years. The winds of time, and summer-time Iowa storms, have been hard on the old fort. And along with that, it’s just plain hard for one guy to keep up with something like this and, like the fort, we’ve all had our share of wear and tear, too. Just ain’t easy anymore. But the fort isn’t over yet. No, not just yet.
The old church was destroyed in a wind storm several years back, as were several other buildings, but donations have been coming in from time to time and volunteers have donated time to give Fort Pentecost a makeover. In fact, about two dozen boy scouts were working and helping out just last weekend. A new jail has been built, and some of the buildings are being repaired. But the pride of Tex right now is the building of a new church. It’s about two-thirds done now, and even has stained-glass windows installed. Tex admitted to me that before he goes to be with the Lord, he sure would love to see his church completely finished.
I’m not sure how donations work (ha ha, I should since I pastor a local church), but Tex and Anna Mae would gladly accept any donations. Deb and I will help begin the process and maybe we’ll even try to get our church to donate. How’s that for a challenge? Folks, this is a great Buchanan County landmark that needs to be kept intact. Probably everyone reading this has visited Fort Pentecost.
Donations can be made out to Fort Pentecost, 1591 Grant Avenue, Independence, IA 50644.
Tex also needs some more volunteer help to get the job done. As Larry the Cable Guy says, “Let’s get-er done.”
Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640. Tex and Anna Mae, I’m so glad I stopped by that afternoon. You blessed me.