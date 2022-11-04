“But a Constitution of Government once changed from freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” John Adams
Do we understand today what freedom meant to our founding fathers so many decades ago? In 1776 Sam Adams wrote to James Warren the following statement, “Our unalterable resolution should be to be free.” Their allegiance to this country was deep and resolute as Thomas Jefferson wrote in his letter on January 15, 1811, “Our obligations to our country never cease but with our lives.”
We are soon to be casting our votes for federal, state, and local offices. As we reflect on the unwavering commitment to our country that the founding fathers exhibited as they were embroiled in a conflict with England and then had an uncertain future ahead as an independent nation, are we taking a serious look at the economic and moral condition of the United States? Whomever we put in office will determine the direction our country takes in the next two years and beyond.
As you consider the list of candidates, are you concerned at all about their commitment to the liberty and freedoms provided in our Constitution or are you simply voting your political ticket? Their values and their character will directly affect the future of our country and, therefore, our children and our grandchildren. What stands do they take regarding free speech, or freedom of religion, or the freedom to assemble? Are they willing to stand up for our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms? How do they reconcile the 4th Amendment with the two-tiered justice system that we have today? Do they understand that the bigger the government, the smaller the liberties? Serious questions…deserve serious answers.
The answers to these questions lie in the Republican platform of smaller government, strong borders, lower taxes, strong military, support of 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, and an “America first” focus on the global scene. Making America Great Again must be our priority.
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
