“But a Constitution of Government once changed from freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” John Adams

Do we understand today what freedom meant to our founding fathers so many decades ago? In 1776 Sam Adams wrote to James Warren the following statement, “Our unalterable resolution should be to be free.” Their allegiance to this country was deep and resolute as Thomas Jefferson wrote in his letter on January 15, 1811, “Our obligations to our country never cease but with our lives.”

