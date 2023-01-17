INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County will host four Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) in the coming weeks.
- Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management
- Seed Treatment
- Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators
- Certified Handlers (commercial pesticide applicators)
The local attendance site is Heartland Acres Theater. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact DeAnn Lentz at the ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office at 319-334-7161. Additional information and registration forms for these and other courses offered by the Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.
The Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, Plant Disease Course Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators will be Wednesday, Feb. 8. Preregister before February 1.
The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Heartland Acres Theater. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides, including chemical safety; and pest management topics.
Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
The Seed Treatment Course Set for Wednesday, Feb. 15. Preregister before Wednesday, Feb. 8. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in category 4. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides, including chemical security; and pests, pest management and pesticides.
Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
The Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Course will be offered Wednesday, March 1. Preregister before Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT. The IDALS-required topics to be covered are personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides including chemical safety; and pest management and pesticides.
The Certified Handlers Course is set for Wednesday, March 8. Preregister before Wednesday, March 1.
The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics covered will include person protection equipment, storage of pesticides, including chemical security; and secondary containment requirements.