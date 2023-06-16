HAZLETON– The sun sure didn’t come out, but the people of Hazleton did for Haze Daze.
Technically beginning on Friday evening, with outdoor markets and vendors, music, and a Kan Jam tournament, Hazleton residents came out to celebrate the town and returned to a not so bright, but early with a 7:30 a.m. pancake breakfast which ended just before the big parade.
The parade was approximately 30 minutes and awarded attendees with enough candy to last until the Fourth of July.
Following the parade, the day opened up to be celebrated however, community members and visitors wanted to celebrate. Between the Odd Rods Car show, kids’ games, inflatables, carnival games bingo, lots of vendors, a bean bag tournament, and a Civil War reenactment there was something for everybody to be interested in.
A standout in the festivities which is a standout in all of the Buchanan County town celebrations was the Civil War reenactment.
The reenactment which was put on by the Army of the Southwest, Iowa’s Oldest and Largest Civil War Reenacting Association.
OJ Fargo, a man originally from Creston was the spokesperson for the crew putting on the reenactment.
According to Fargo, the crew first got their call to put on the Civil War reenactment four years ago.
“They wanted a specialty to spice up the town celebration,” said Fargo. “Apparently, it worked all those years ago because they keep inviting us back out here,”
Fargo says the mission of the reenactment and all of the displays is to educate communities.
“You have to get it someplace,” said Fargo. “It is like you know we have all the guns and stuff, but we only shoot each other because they expect us to. The rest of it is all about doing what you see around here, talking to people telling them about displays, that sort of thing. I, being a total history nerd, know that if you aren't getting an education from someplace, where would you be getting it from?”
According to Fargo, a lot of people don’t appreciate history and the lessons it offers.
“The data says that 80 percent of the country hates history,” said Fargo. “It is because people can't relate to it. So, if we can let a kid get into a uniform, or heft a gun, or whatever it is, then who knows where that is going to go? There aren’t a lot of people out there who do what we do. Everyone wants to talk about the battles, but you can find that on the internet. The questions we answer are ‘Well aren’t those uniforms hot? What is it like to fire that gun? What do the bullets look like? How does that cannon work?’ We get millions of questions like that.”
Fargo says he fell in love with the Civil War because all of his friends and family hated history.
“I worked hard to get them into museums to learn about history,” said Fargo. “It was like pulling teeth. Then a Civil War group got started not too far from where I live, and that was 28 years ago. I had no use for the Civil War and thought it was stupid, but any old port in the storm, so I joined. Then I began working for the area education agency and served 22 school districts as well as becoming a social studies coordinator. My philosophy became if you are going to do something, do it to death, and do it right.”
According to Fargo, the reason he enjoys Hazleton and putting the reenactment on in the town is for the people.
“You see the people who are out here, people looking at the canon, looking at the displays,” said Fargo. “If it was just about shooting each other than no, I wouldn't enjoy it but like when we are dealing with the little kids, like on my way over after the parade I was answering questions, teaching, taking pictures, dressing them up, and putting a gun in their hands. That's what I like. You never know where that is going to go for them, it is the magic of the moment.”