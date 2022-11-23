DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2022 all-state football teams.
Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
East Buchanan landed several on the All-State teams. Junior Cody Fox was selected as a 1st-Team Offensive Lineman.
Three more Buccaneers landed on the All-State 2nd-Team. Senior Noah Walthart was selected as an Offensive Lineman. Junior Hunter Bowers was selected as an Offensive Utility, while junior Tanner Thurn was selected as a Defensive Utility.
Note: This year, all-state is comprised of two teams per class, instead of three.
SEVERAL BUCS LAND ON ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
WINTHROP - Class A, District District 4 announced their All-District teams and several Buccaneers were honored.
Cody Fox was named District 4 Offensive Lineman Player of the Year.
1st-Team: Ryland Dawes, Cody Fox, Hunter Bowers, Tanner Thurn, Noah Walthart
2nd-Team: Clay Wilgenbusch, Carter Wilgenbusch, Owen Reck, Gavin Reck
Honorable Mention: Trystin Russell, Todd Dawes
New School Records set this season.
Most team points: 473 (old record 381-2004)
Most rushing yards: 4315 (old record 3650-2004)
Total yards: 4730 (old record 4236-2021)
Defense rushing yards allowed reg season: 459 (old record 485-1997)
Most conversion points: Tanner Thurn 38