CASCADE – East Buchanan Sophomore, 285 pounder, Cody Fox returns to the State Tournament after winning the district state qualifier on Saturday.
Fox won by Fall in the semifinals over Dawson Welch of North Cedar (0:14), then took care of Jason Koopman of Beckman Catholic by Fall in 1:03.
Fox received a #2-seed and will take his 35-1 record into a first-round matchup with Gage Jorgenson (34-8) of Emmetsburg.
"Tanner Thurn, Sam Cook, and Carter Wilgenbusch wrestled well just came up short," said Head Coach Brent Lenox, "Them 3 and the rest of the Buccaneers know they have work to put in to get to 'The Well' next year."
Other East Buchanan results:
120 pounds
Semifinals - Preston Klostermann (Alburnett) over Sam Cook (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:28)
2nd Place Match - Preston Klostermann (Alburnett) over Sam Cook (East Buchanan) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Sam Cook (East Buchanan) over Jack Vorwald (MFL MarMac) (MD 9-0)
145 pounds
Semifinals - Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) over Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:37)
2nd Place Match - Tristan Koehn (MFL MarMac) over Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match - Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) over Garrett Burkle (Wilton) (Fall 2:18)
170 pounds
Semifinals - Kaden Shirk (Wilton) over Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match - Caden Ballou (Midland) over Carter Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:42)