DES MOINES – Sophomore Cody Fox improved on his finish from his freshman year, landing 4th on the podium in this year’s State Wrestling Tournament.
Fox would get all the way to the semifinals before falling but bounced back with a win and then would lose in the 3rd-place match.
1A-285
Champ. Round 1 — Cody Fox (EB) over Gage Jorgenson (Emmetsburg) (MD 10-0)
Quarterfinals — Cody Fox (EB) over Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) (Dec 4-1)
Semifinals — Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Cody Fox (EB) (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Semis — Cody Fox (EB) over Mitchel Marr (Riceville) (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match — Ryley Snell (Interstate 35) over Cody Fox (EB) (Fall 0:31)