DES MOINES – Junior Cody Fox reaches the podium for the 3rd year in a row with a 6th place finish the boys State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines this past week.
Fox (285-pounds) pinned his way to the semifinals before losing by Fall to Mack Ortner of Don Bosco. Fox was nursing an injury which was apparent in his final matches as he finishes 6th, still a great showing from the Iowa football commit.
Junior Tanner Thurn (160-pounds) won his first match of the tournament with a Fall, then found himself in the consolation bracket and won by Fall over Shayden Washburn of Alburnett before losing in the 3rd-round consolation. Thurn went 2-2 for the week.