INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome psychiatric nurse practitioner, Miranda Franck, ARNP, PMHNP-BC to Medical Associates in Independence and BCHC Family Medicine –Oelwein.

Prior to obtaining her MSN from Walden University, Miranda served for six years as an emergency department nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, and BCHC. Most recently, Franck provided psychiatric medicine services through private practice.

