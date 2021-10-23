INDEPENDENCE- Frank A. Hovey, 83 of Independence, IA died on Saturday January 30, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Frank was born on March 26, 1937, in Independence, IA the son of Asa and Mildred L. (Meyer) Hovey. He grew up in Independence and attended the Independence Community School. Frank lived his whole life in Independence and worked at the Malek Theater for many years. He was known for riding around town on his bicycle and picking up pop cans, he wanted to do his part to keep the town clean. He attended the Wesleyan Church and later the Grace Evangelical Center in Independence, where he served as a greeter.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Elizabeth and Margaret Ann, and two brothers; Harry and Larry Hovey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday October 24, 2021, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, Inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Independence at a later date. A meal will be shared in honor of Frank, before the service, at 11:30 AM in the Church Hall.
