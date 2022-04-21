YUMA, Ariz. – Frank Klotz, Ph.D., 78, of Yuma, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Yuma Regional Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was born on May 27, 1943, in Independence, Iowa, to Dorothy Elinore Sauer Klotz and Frank Louis Klotz.
No services are planned at this time. Cards may be mailed to: 2964 W. 22nd St., Yuma, AZ 85364.
Frank grew up on his parents’ farm in Iowa while attending grade school and high school there. His high intelligence and curiosity aided him as he graduated with Bachelor’s and Doctorate degrees (physiology, biochemistry, and microbiology) from North Dakota State University, Fargo. He was a member of Kappa Delta Pi educational society. Frank worked as a researcher at the University of Arizona and as a science professor at the college level.
Surviving Frank is his wife of forty-eight years Melany Klotz; sister Jean (Richard) Osterhaus; and two daughters: Lora Peterson of Cloverdale, Calif., and Janis Murphy of Fort Collins, Colo.