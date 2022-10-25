Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Franken

Democratic candidates Terry McGovern (State Representative District 67), Admiral Michael Franken (US Senator), and Dennis Fuller (Buchanan County Supervisor) at the ‘Secure Our Future’ rally held Sunday, October 23 in Independence.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Admiral Michael Franken, democratic candidate for US Senator, spoke in front of a standing room only crowd at VFW Post 2440 Sunday evening.

Warming up the crowd was Terry McGovern, democratic candidate for State Representative District 67.

