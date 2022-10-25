INDEPENDENCE – Admiral Michael Franken, democratic candidate for US Senator, spoke in front of a standing room only crowd at VFW Post 2440 Sunday evening.
Warming up the crowd was Terry McGovern, democratic candidate for State Representative District 67.
McGovern grew up on his family’s farm near Epworth, as one of 11 kids. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa, and later three Master’s Degrees and two PhDs (Business Administration and Management). He is a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who served in nuclear missile and space operations and is currently a professor for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He currently resides in Delaware County.
McGovern’s campaign is based on ‘P.I.I.’ – To end poverty, injustice, and ignorance in Iowa. Among his talking points Sunday were standing against the use of eminent domain to install a liquefied CO2 pipeline; the legalization of cannabis; and treating woman’s reproductive rights as a civil right. As a Veteran he said he stands by the credo “Duty, Honor, Country” and the associated character values.
After his speech McGovern introduced Admiral Franken.
Franken opened with a story.
“On the morning of September 11, 2001, when that first message came to the ship I commanded,” he said, “it said our country was under attack — I made an announcement to the crew. I said, ‘Okay, everybody stop what you’re doing. There has been an incident and our lives are never gonna be the same. But now, we’re gonna be part of the solution.’
“Today, 20 years later, I’m running in the US Senate–for the life of Iowa. And I need everyone here, all Iowans, to stop what you’re doing – because these are serious times, we’re in trouble. But together, we’re all gonna be part of the solution.”
A phrase reiterated throughout his speech was, “country over party.”
“We do that by recognizing that there is far more that unites us than divides us,” he said. “It’s true — we all have wants, wishes, and needs that we can agree on. For instance: It’s not a democrat position or a republican position to want Iowa to be the education state again – it’s an Iowa position.”
Mental health was another talking point.
“I don’t care who you are – republican, democrat, independent,” he said, “every person knows someone struggling with mental health or addiction, and everyone knows that same person, their family and loved ones, struggle to get treatment.”
He followed up with another story of a teenager needing help and none was available.
“This is a failure to serve from the very top of our state,” Franken said. “We don’t have the providers, we don’t have the beds, and we don’t have the leadership to support kids and families in crisis. We can do better in Iowa. We must choose better.”
Franken then pointed out ways he felt current Senator Chuck Grassley should have chosen to do ‘better.’
“What was Chuck Grassley thinking when he chose to vote against a $35 a month cap for every insulin-user in Iowa? That’s 240,000 Iowans,” said Franken. “Or when he voted against the CHIPS Act that will bring thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs to our state? Or when he’s repeatedly, repeatedly voted down bipartisan legislation that would support responsible gun ownership, enact red flag laws, and keep guns out of our schools?”
Then Franken quoted an inscription above the door at the Naval Academy chapel in Annapolis, Maryland: “Non sibi sed patriae” which translates to “Not for self, but for country.”
“Yes, our campaign centers around ‘Country over party,’ but at the heart of every campaign and every congressional office is a leader,” he said. “And in the heart of that leader must be an unshakeable belief that they are duty bound to choose not just country over party, but country over self, again and again. Even when there’s profit to be made or, favor to be curried. Even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.”
Franken said the other guiding principle of his campaign is ‘People over politics.’
“Not long ago, Iowa was a purple state,” he said. “We swung wildly, Dem or Republican. And people on the coasts — east and west — would wonder, ‘Iowa, why?’ And I’d say: It’s not that we’re so divided into these conservative small towns and liberal cities – it’s that we believe in ‘live and let live.’ It’s not because we’re a bastion of progressivism, but because we look out for our neighbor while staying out of their business. We protect civil rights, for ourselves and for others. … We act as servant leaders. We act as our brother’s keeper.”
Among Franken’s final points:
- Working to ensure economic security for all Iowans: “So that no one is ever one health scare, one car accident, or one tornado away from losing it all.”
- Working to achieve an environmentally conscious Iowa with good-paying union jobs.
- Working towards a more vibrant future for Iowa’s ag communities: “It means bringing in a new generation of farmers and production in Iowa.”
- Protecting Social Security.
- Ensuring Iowa is a safe and welcoming place for people of color, people of foreign birth: “So Iowa communities and families can thrive together.”
- Protecting the rights of every man, woman and non-binary person to marry who they love, practice the religion they choose, and raise their families in peace.
- Protecting trans kids: “Not from the parents and teachers who love them fiercely, but from scapegoating politicians who promise nothing and deliver less.”
- Protecting women and their right to choose an abortion: “Because in our most private medical moments, we all need something deeply personal – it may be advice from a care provider, support from friends, an assurance from our partner, or a quiet moment of introspection – but nobody needs interference from Chuck Grassley or the United States government.
“Freedom to choose – freedom of choice. That’s what everyone needs,” said Franken. “We need to tackle our problems not each other.”
After his speech, Franken took several questions from the audience. Topics covered looking into making the local Post Office more handicap accessible to Biden’s plan to wipeout student loan debt. Franken said he would have just “zeroed out” the interest but still have the principal repaid. He feels the best education program ever instituted was the GI Bill after WWII. He supports national volunteer service programs where a student can have earn a degree for free, but commits to working in Iowa for a set number of years.
He also supports affordable daycare initiatives so that people can work and generate a living income.
Franken also agrees that cannabis should be legalized but to control and tax it like alcohol.
He also thinks the ‘Filibuster’ rule is used inappropriately and should be modified.
Franken summed up all of the rights and programs he supports as “planting trees for those you’ll never know who will enjoy the shade.”