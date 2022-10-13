INDEPENDENCE –Admiral Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. He will discuss the priorities and values that shape his campaign. Hear from Iowans about why they support Admiral Franken.
Franken visiting Independence
sistercarrie
