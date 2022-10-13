Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE –Admiral Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will be at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. He will discuss the priorities and values that shape his campaign. Hear from Iowans about why they support Admiral Franken.

Trending Food Videos