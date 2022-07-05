Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

During the annual Fourth of July weekend flyin, the Fraternal Order of Eagles provided a lunch for all of the pilots and visitors who came out to enjoy seeing a lot of old aircraft and enjoy a plane ride.

And what a beautiful day for that. The weather was great and it was great flying conditions. From the Pilots I talked with some came from southern Iowa, Newton, Cedar Falls and other parts of Iowa. This is something they really enjoying doing wherever there is a flyin. They get in their planes and come to greet old friends again.

P & N Flight & Charter school from Marion Iowa hosts this event each year and there is always a good turnout of people who want to take their families up in the wild blue yonder for a nice flight around the area.

As we do volunteer to provide lunch for everyone, this year we were offered a chance to go up and take a nice flight with one of their pilots. John Borrett and I were greeted by a pilot from Argentina. Lucas Rinaldi, one of their training pilots, took us up in a 1969 Piper Eagle and treated us to a 20 minute ride and everytime you fly over Independence and see the Wapsipinicon River winding through the country side and city, to me it is always a pleasant sight.

Lucas was a nice story by himself. He had been flying with P & N for 11 years and had been flying charters to the United States. 9 months ago he and his family came to the United States and currently reside in Marion while he is working to become a citizen.

We want to say thank you to P & N Flight and Charter School for inviting us to do this each year as a fund raiser so that we can continue to help others in our community! And thank everyone who stopped and enjoyed a lunch with us.

