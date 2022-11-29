INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday evening, November 22, Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 provided Thanksgiving dinners to 26 area families. We want to thank Donna Boos and Operation Threshold for finding those most in need of a little help this year. This was a complete meal including a turkey roll, dressing, potatoes, a vegetable, rolls, butter, carrots, celery, pumpkin pie, and a gallon of milk. There is always a good feeling we have when you know you have helped others in need at this time of year.
If you ever think that you would like to do something to support us in these efforts, don’t just think about it, do it! If you would like to join us, we are always in need of more members who believe as we do, People helping People!