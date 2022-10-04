INDEPENDENCE – The Fraternal Order of Eagles recently made a $600 donation to the One Another, Inc. program. This Buchanan County Ministerial Association program is managed by Kathy Smith, who is secretary at The First Presbyterian Church, but receive resources from many of the local churches. Father David Beckman, Priest at the Catholic Church, is her immediate contact when advice is needed.
We are so fortunate to live in a community that cares about those who have less but need help. Everything is not easy for some. Choosing where your last dollar is going cannot be easy. Sometimes things just happen where someone needs that little lift up to get them back on their feet. And that’s what One Another is all about and we are all blessed to have them and we can be a part of what they are doing.