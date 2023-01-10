Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Economic Development, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Jesup Chamber of Commerce are kicking off the new year of programing with a Grant Writing 101 workshop. The workshop is presented by ISU and will be held at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence on Wednesday, February 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. A light breakfast will be provided at the start of the workshop.

Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, Community and Economic Development Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach and provide hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications. Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101.

Trending Food Videos