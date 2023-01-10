INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Economic Development, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Jesup Chamber of Commerce are kicking off the new year of programing with a Grant Writing 101 workshop. The workshop is presented by ISU and will be held at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Independence on Wednesday, February 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. A light breakfast will be provided at the start of the workshop.
Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, Community and Economic Development Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach and provide hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications. Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101.
Presenter Goeken has extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. Goeken will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.
Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet device with them to the workshop, as this will be a hands on workshop. If participants are currently working on a grant, real time assistance will be provided.
Because of the local sponsoring organizations (BCEDC, BC Extension and Independence and Jesup Chambers), the workshop will be free to participants.
ISU does require registration for the workshop by Monday, Jan. 30 at https://go.iastate.edu/RMPEKH. This is the only way to register for this workshop.
For more information about the workshop or assistance with signing up on the ISU website, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.