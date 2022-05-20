Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

When the 2021-2022 school year ends, unfortunately so do the free meals for every student. The federal government funded this program that allowed all students access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress will not continue to fund this program and that means that you now need to qualify for the Free/Reduced Program.

Please take the following steps to help in planning and budgeting for your student’s meals for the 2022-2023 school year.

- Complete an Application for Free and Reduced Meals NOW for this year and next year.

- Start budgeting for the cost of school lunches now if you do not qualify for free and reduced meals.

- Pay Off Negative School Lunch Balances.

If your student(s) have a negative lunch account balance, you are encouraged to pay that as soon as possible and then begin depositing money into your student’s lunch account to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you have any questions, contact your local school.

