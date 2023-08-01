QUASQUETON – On July 22, 2023 our inaugural Freedom Ride started in Quasqueton at 9:30 a.m. with 35 bikes and 3 cars starting the journey.
We had breakfast provided by Legion and Auxiliary of Post 434 and a sent off with the Legion playing Revelry.
Our first stop was at Central City where we visited Foxy’s Chill and Grill and the AmVets post. We left there and stopped at Scooters for a bit where we did a 50/50 raffle and then on the Dyersville where we stopped at the social club and were served an amazing lunch by Legion and Auxiliary Post 137.
Once our bellies were full, we continued on to Manchester to stop at Legion Post 45 for a couple cold drinks and, because the ride was ahead of schedule, we made an extra stop at Sparky’s Place in Winthrop and ended back at Eddie’s in Quasqueton were we finished with another 50/50 drawing and some raffle prizes.
My husband Matt Chesmore and I started this ride as a way to raise money for our Veterans, sponsored by the Quasqueton Legion. Fun was had by all, and we made approximately $1,600 which will all go to the Marshalltown Veterans home Vets themselves. Next year’s ride will be on July 20 and we will choose another organization to donate to.
I was honored to ride a 2016 Harley Softail Military theme that Dunlap Motors has for sale. We had some wonderful donations from Citizens Bank Winthrop, Final Notice & Roadside Towing, Pure Romance by Dolly Rasmussen, Eddie’s, Wolfey’s, The Barbershop, Superior Styles, and Foxy’s.
Thanks to everyone who participated and helped along the way. Couldn’t have done it without the support from all the communities we visited. Looking forward to next year.