INDEPENDENCE – Before the first home football game Sept. 2, Assistant Football Coach Matt Shannon presented Lance Fricke the Honorary Team Captain certificate for his years of service.

Fricke has been on the “Chain Gang’ over 35 years. His primary spot has been the operating the down marker sign.

