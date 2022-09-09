INDEPENDENCE – Before the first home football game Sept. 2, Assistant Football Coach Matt Shannon presented Lance Fricke the Honorary Team Captain certificate for his years of service.
Fricke has been on the “Chain Gang’ over 35 years. His primary spot has been the operating the down marker sign.
As part of the presentation, the announcer read the following:
“Tonight’s Honorary Captain graduated with the Independence class of 1974. Lance Fricke participated in many activities while attending Independence. He played Baseball, Basketball, and Football, in which he was a member of the 9-0 team from 1973. He also participated in Band and Choir, in which he was selected to All-State his senior year. After high school, he worked for a couple of years before going to Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa, where he also participated in soccer and the Castle Singers. After graduating with degrees in Social Work and Psychology, Lance attended Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Currently, he is the Pastor of Triumphant Church and lives in Independence with his wife, Janice, of 42 years, has one daughter (Amber), and three grandchildren (Jacob 8, Sophie 6, and Caleb 1 month). In the late 1980’s Lance was recruited by his dad to be on the Independence Football Chain Gang, where he can still be seen working on the visitor’s sideline at home games today. Please help us welcome back to Lyle Leinbaugh Field, our Honorary Captain, Lance Fricke!”
Lance later clarified that his father, Karl, asked him to join the chain gang in 1987 and added Karl had been on the chain gang since 1974.
“A Fricke has been helping on the sidelines for almost 50 years,” said Lance.