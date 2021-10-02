Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mustangs 40, Bulldogs 13

Buccaneers 48, Comets 7

J-Hawks 0, TigerHawks 35

Trending Food Videos