Independence 42, Charles City 0 | East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0 | Jesup 14, Waukon 26
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
62°
Fog
- Humidity: 100%
- Cloud Coverage:72%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:13:48 AM
- Sunset: 06:35 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.