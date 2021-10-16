West Delaware 25, Indee 14,
East Buchanan 40, S Winn 16
Wahlert Cath 49, Jesup 0,
Wapsie Valley 47, BCLUW 0
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
A mainly sunny sky. High 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.