Join us for an intimate musical experience as the melody, harmony and rhythm of live jazz envelopes the Gardenroom at Cedar Rock. The Walter House was full of music and people when Lowell and Agnes lived there. On Saturday, September 24, Jazz musicians, Bob Washut and Alex Pershounin will fill the Gardenroom with the rhythmic and lively swing of Jazz.
Musician’s include; Bob Washut, Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Northern Iowa, retired 2018. Bob served as Director of Jazz Studies from 1980-2002. He is an accomplished jazz composer and arranger who has received numerous commissions from collegiate and high school jazz ensembles, professional jazz artists, and symphony orchestras.