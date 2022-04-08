This was the 13th week of the 2022 legislative session. The session is scheduled to be done on April 19th, but I’m not sure both chambers will have completed all the budget work by that date. The House passed the final two budget bills necessary to complete its initial work on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. This annual task was completed as the Health & Human Services (HHS) and the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF) appropriations bills were adopted by the House on bipartisan votes. With the passage of these two bills, all nine budget bills produced by the budget subcommittees have moved from the House to the Senate where they are all currently residing in the Senate Appropriations Committee. The Senate has yet to release the funding levels allocated to each budget subcommittee.
In addition to the budget bills, a few other bills were passed by the House this week, with them being a mix of bills that originated in the House, some that started in the Senate, and others that “bounced” back from the Senate with an amendment. I have highlighted a few of those bills below. With our initial budget work done, the House is now in a bit of a holding pattern and waiting for Senate action.
Between debates on legislation, we started hearing from retiring representatives. This year, 18 representatives will be retiring from the House. Most will be leaving the Legislature, while some will be running for the Iowa Senate. So far, there have been 12 retirement speeches. As a still-new legislator, it is enjoyable listening to their stories and hearing more about what got them interested in serving. A couple of retiring representatives have served for 26 and 28 years, while others have served for two terms, or four years; however, most are somewhere in between. This job is a very humbling experience and every single legislator thanked their constituents for trusting them to be their representative.
Health & Human Services
The HHS budget appropriates $2.1 billion of state general funds (in total with federal money and other funds it is over $6 billion) towards Medicaid, child care, child welfare, public health and aging and veteran services. In this budget, the House focus is on addressing community-based services for those with intellectual disabilities by providing a $14.6 million reimbursement increase for Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) waiver providers (dedicated for wage & benefit costs) and an increase in the number of Intellectual Disability waiver slots available throughout the state.
The bill also provides funding to increase access to mental health care in Iowa’s hospitals and children’s mental health provider network. Substance abuse treatment facilities and rural home health providers would also see an increase in funding, as well as Iowa’s programs for seniors. As you might expect, a bill that appropriates over $2 billion is a long one. If you’re interested, the full text for HF 2587 can be found on the legislative website https://www.legis.iowa.gov/. Just type in the bill number in the Bills search box.
Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund
The RIIF budget, HF 2579, continues the House’s efforts to focus infrastructure funds on maintaining and improving state facilities. The bill increases major maintenance funding to $28 million in FY 23, which will be used to address major structural issues at facilities throughout the state. The bill also advances funding for multi-year projects approved by previous budgets, completing those projects a year early. A big focus of the RIIF bill is addressing quality of life for Iowans. The bill triples the amount of infrastructure funding for state parks, and doubles the funding for the Community Attractions and Tourism (CAT) grant program and the Great Places program.
The proposed budget makes several impactful appropriations to enhance and develop Iowa communities. Among the many allocations, some key points from the budget include:
$6 million allocated to Iowa State parks
$2 million appropriated for infrastructure projects to improve the 28 designated Iowa Great Places
$1 million in increased funding for recreational trails to expand and further develop the 1,505 miles of the Iowa trail system
$1.5 million to enhance water trails and improve dam safety
$2.1 million appropriated for the construction of a new statewide fire training facility to be located at Camp Dodge
A new $12 million allocated to the renovation and repair of state fair barns
Other Legislation
SF 2290 would implement a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization Fund. The fund could be applied towards business and projects which expand, refurbish or build a new milk plant or mobile dairy processing units, expand refrigeration facilities or freezer capacity, or facilitate development of methods and technology which reduce farm labor, including robotic milkers, feeding and manure handling systems. The bill also directs the Iowa Department of Agriculture to explore the implementation of a dairy processing program at a community college or institution governed by the Board of Regents.
HF 2581 creates the “Choose Iowa” promotional program within the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS). This new program would help to promote Iowa agricultural products with the creation of a “Choose Iowa” logo and licensing process to recognize Iowa grown and processed foods. Farmers and processors would be able to apply to IDALS for inclusion in the program and be able to use the “Choose Iowa” logo on their products.
HF 2576 creates the Barbering and Cosmetology Arts and Sciences Board by combining both the Board of Barbering and the Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences. Additionally, the bill implements some changes that create flexibility which would allow barbers and cosmetologists to practice outside licensed establishments, such as venues, and in the homes of their customers.
SF 2323 requires the Department of Natural Resources to maintain an inventory of all land it owns or manages, as well as update the online inventory within 60 days of acquiring additional land. The inventory report must include key details such as the acres acquired, price paid, monies used, and other information. Likewise, county conservation boards must submit a report annually to the DNR.
SF 2260 requires qualified research facilities that do testing on dogs and cats to implement an adoption program for the confined animals, as long as the animals do not have any substantial medical conditions, pose a threat to the public, or are at risk for an unsuccessful transfer into a home.
SF 581 creates changes affecting management of the antlerless deer population. First, it reduces the damages of illegally harvesting an antlerless deer from $1500 to $750, bringing it below the amount for illegally harvesting an endangered or protected species in Iowa. It also requires that unsold antlerless deer licenses not used during the October, November and December deer seasons be made available during January. Additionally, SF 581 requires that the Department of Natural Resources conducts a triennial deer population and damage study for each county.
Visitors:
- An old friend and fellow West Central graduate, Dan Cox and his wife Lisa, along with two foreign exchange students they are hosting, visited the Capitol this week. It was fun to give them a tour of the House chamber and take them to the top of the dome.
- Members of the Iowa Association of Fairs were at the Capitol to talk about all the great county fairs we have all across Iowa.
- On Wednesday, the Tama County Pork Producers grilled up pork loins and, of course, Speed Herrig was there to supply the Cookies Barbeque Sauce for the sandwiches.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.