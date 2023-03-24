To the People of House District 68
Week 11 of the 2023 legislative session involved just two days of debate. After IT issues forced Monday’s scheduled debate to be canceled, the House got busy on Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, 169 bills have been passed by the House this session. Across the Rotunda, the Senate has passed just 80 bills in the same time.
The big bill debated this week was HF 565, a bill to protect landowner rights as three major CO2 pipeline projects are in the works in Iowa. The impetus to move the bill is that a vast majority of Iowans believe eminent domain should not be used for private gain. It requires that carbon capture pipeline companies reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain. The companies working on these projects have not yet requested to use eminent domain for any stretch of their projects, but landowners are concerned about that possibility.
The bill also creates an interim study committee that will make recommendations that will improve eminent domain policy in Iowa. The study committee will take a look at the following issues that have been discussed at length throughout this process:
- Standards for entering land for surveying purposes
- Review of land restoration standards
- Review of eminent domain public benefit and private use tests
- Engineering study analysis
- Land compensation practices and procedures
- Iowa Utility Board perspectives
The bill had bipartisan support and dissent in the House. I was one of 20 members voting no on the bill. Half of the no votes came from each party. I don’t believe the bill will have the effect of protecting landowners in the way the advocates believe it will. Additionally, I am not at all confident that the Senate will take up the bill in its current form.
Other Bills
In addition to the eminent domain bill, here’s a summary of some of the other notable bills passed this week.
HF 657 sets standards for how long biological evidence in a felony or aggravated misdemeanor case must be kept. If there was a conviction or deferred judgment the evidence shall be kept either 20 years from the date the conviction becomes final or the entire time the defendant remains in custody. If there was no conviction evidence shall be kept until the expiration of the statute of limitations for the alleged offense.
HF 462 establishes an annual open enrollment for Medicare Supplement policies and prohibits consideration of pre-existing conditions in issuing those plans. If enacted, the open enrollment period would occur annually during March and insurers would have to provide notice of the open enrollment period. The bill would prohibit insurers from denying or conditioning the Medicare supplement, subjecting an applicant to medical underwriting or discriminating in the pricing, or imposing an exclusion of benefits based on a preexisting condition during the open enrollment period.
HF 595 increases penalties for fentanyl-related crimes, increases penalties for those who manufacture or possess controlled substances around a minor, and enhances the sentence of a person who causes the death of another through controlled substance use and doesn’t seek medical help. The bill also expands who can provide and possess opioid antagonists.
HF 604 requires complaints received by licensed practitioners related to violence in the classroom to be investigated by the ombudsman. It also states the district must provide the code section or rules adopted by the State Board or the BOEE that requires the employee to participate in the professional development program. Additionally, the district must provide notice of teacher immunity in regard to coming in physical contact with a student. The bill also requires a teacher to notify the parent/guardian within 24 hours if they witness student injury, lays out a 3 strike system for disciplinary actions, and includes teacher whistleblower protection.
HF 101 establishes a standard for schools to include the Your Life crisis text and telephone number on the student ID cards for grades 7-12 and encourages schools to include the Your Life crisis number on student ID cards for grades 5-6. To keep costs in check, the bill states that schools must use up unused ID cards prior to complying.
HF 474 allows a newborn infant to be given to an adoption service provider under the safe haven act. The adoption service provider shall follow the same procedures already in code. The adoption service provider can then place the child in a private family home.
HF 652 combines the Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences and the Board of Barbering to become the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Arts and Sciences. This bill allows schools of cosmetology to use their space for uses outside of instruction. The number of hours required for licensure would also be reduced from 2,100 to 1,550 hours.
Other News
The House Veterans Affairs Committee, which I chair, met on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. We heard from Dr. Walker Porterfield on hyperbaric oxygen treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD and considered a bill from the Senate.
Representative Bergan of Winneshiek county, Representative Osmundsun of Clayton county, and I spoke with Brenda Hackman and Ryan Wagner recently from Allamakee-Clayton Electric Cooperative.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect is via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.