Week 9 was the beginning of the hurry up and wait season in the Iowa Legislature. There are currently few bills in committee, other than in Appropriations and Ways and Means. Most of the work is now transitioning to passing bills that have an opportunity to pass both chambers and finalizing budget bills. The second funnel comes next week with bills originating in one chamber needing to pass out of committee in the other chamber.
The first of the budget bills passed out of subcommittees this week and will be considered in the full Appropriations committee before being eligible for floor debate, maybe as soon as next week. This is a good sign that the legislative session is moving along toward adjournment.
We had three days of debate this week and here’s a summary of a few of the bills of interest.
Monday
HF 2331 would make daylight saving time the official time of Iowa. The bill would create a year-round time and there would be no “spring forward” or “fall back”. Even if passed by the Iowa Senate, it would take federal action from Congress to move forward.
HF 2291 creates a midwifery licensure and adds some other legislation regarding the new program. A board of midwifery is to be established to write rules, review licensees’ applications and review complaints. HF 2291 also waives the liability of health care providers for any action performed by the midwife in the case of a transfer, as well as allows midwives to be covered by insurance plans.
Wednesday
HF 2464 would allow a victim of human trafficking to have their criminal records expunged in many cases. The record must have been created when the person was a victim of human trafficking, and the request for expungement can made after the person has had access to human trafficking victim services or when no longer a victim of human trafficking.
Thursday
HF 2507 modifies parts of the Iowa Code based on the federal Family First Act. One of the many changes includes requiring family and sibling interactions to be maintained, unless it is found that the interactions would be detrimental or not in the best interest of each sibling. Also included is language stating that relative placement is prioritized in the case of termination of parental rights.
HF 2430 gives county boards of supervisors the ability to dissolve county compensation boards, with the requirement that the supervisors are to perform the duties in their place as described in code.
HF 2431 addresses the regulation of home-based businesses by limiting the city and county regulations that can be imposed, such as requiring a permit for operating a “no-impact home-based business”. A “no-impact home-based business” is defined in the bill as a home business whose activities are not visible from an adjacent property or street. With some exceptions, “homemade food item” is defined as food produced and/or packaged at a home that is not time/temperature controlled for safety, and labeling requirements for the homemade food are stated in the bill as well.
HF 2209 allows 16-year-olds to accompany a fur-harvester licensed adult to hunt or trap any fur bearing species during the state specified season, allowing them to learn the art and craft of hunting and trapping fur bearing game without paying for required fees/licenses. This is expanded from current legislation that states that an unlicensed 16-year-old can only accompany a fur-harvester licensed adult while the adult is hunting racoons.
HF 2369 expands current circumstances for which killing, trapping, or ensnaring of fur-bearing animals is allowed to include nuisance and control situations. Coyotes, racoons, possums, skunk, or groundhogs would fall under the fur-bearing animals category.
SF 2337 adds public transit systems to the list of 3rd party entities that are allowed to be testers for CDL driving skills. The bills also adds knowledge tests and commercial learner’s permits to the list of options 3rd party entities are allowed to test for based on federal policy change.
Revenue Estimating Conference
The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference held its March meeting Thursday morning. The meeting gives the panel the opportunity to revise their estimates for the current fiscal year (FY 22) and next fiscal year (FY 23). The meeting also sets a preliminary forecast number for Fiscal Year 2024.
For Fiscal Year 2022, the REC raised its projections for state revenue. The panel increased expected revenue from its December forecast of $9.0606 billion to $9.1711 billion. This is an increase of $110.5 million over December’s number. When compared to FY 2020’s final revenue number, state revenue would be up 4.2 percent in FY 22.
For Fiscal Year 2023, the new revenue estimate is impacted by the passage of House File 2317, this year’s tax cut bill. The REC is required to apply all enacted laws in putting together its forecast. This means they had to include the impact of the bill in the new forecast. The panel assumed that the bill would reduce state revenue by $236 million in Fiscal Year 2023.
Factoring in the impact of the tax cut bill, the REC is projecting that state revenue will be $9.1563 billion. That figure is $54.3 million lower than what the panel had forecast at its December meeting. The new number is a reduction of 0.2 percent from the new FY 2022 projection.
As for the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, the REC raised their forecasts for gaming revenue for Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023. The panel raised the FY 22 number to $340.8 million, an increase of $23.2 million over the projection made in December. The gaming revenue forecast for FY 2023 was increased by just $300,000 to $317.9 million.
For Fiscal Year 2024, the panel agreed on General Fund revenues being $8.96599 billion, which would be a reduction of 2.1 percent. This again is due to the impact of House File 2317.
